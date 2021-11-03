Get the batting combination right: Irfan Pathan ahead of India vs Afghanistan

In a poor start to the T20 World Cup campaign, Virat Kohli’s side lost their first two Super 12 matches against Pakistan and New Zealand. India now take on Afghanistan on Wednesday under immense pressure to stay in contention for qualification to the semi-finals.

There are three upcoming games lined up for Team India and chances are very bleak for them to advance. Not only the men in blue need to win all their remaining matches by a high margin, but they also have to rely on other teams to lose.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan speaks about the lack of energy in Team India so far and how they need to concentrate on their upcoming matches. Irfan feels that the bubble fatigue and workload management are reasons why the Indian team is looking so tired.

Discussing the team’s performance on Star Sports, Irfan said, “Look, the Indian team has been touring non-stop, first WTC, then the England tour – which was a long tour – then the whole IPL, and now coming into the World Cup is not easy for anyone. But, most of the teams are in the same boat as well. So, you need to keep that aside and just keep thinking positively, because I think, in the two years of the pandemic, a lot of people have lost their jobs as well.”

“I want them to keep focusing on the games and make sure whatever game you are playing, remember you are representing the country, and that’s the biggest pride one can have,” he further remarked.

India had experimented by sending Ishan Kishan with KL Rahul as the opening pair and Rohit batted at number three. As a result, India suffered a heavy defeat against New Zealand. Irfan feels Rohit should be given his original batting slot ahead of the match against Afghanistan.

“Get the batting combination right and get the proper guys at the proper position.” – @IrfanPathan discusses Team India’s strategy with @jatinsapru! Watch #GamePlan: LIVE NOW | Star Sports Network pic.twitter.com/J5ZW5IABgo — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 3, 2021

On India’s approach against spinners and Abu Dhabi wicket, he said, “First of all, get the batting combination right, get the proper guys at the proper position like Rohit Sharma batting up the order and then once he gets set then it’s a different thing. With the Abu Dhabi pitch, you get more turns but the good thing is that the pitch has more pace as well which means it will come nicely onto the bat and this is what the Indian team needs to be aware of.”

“They don’t need to worry about what happened in Dubai, they don’t need to be worried about what’s happening in Sharjah as far as the pitch is concerned where the ball doesn’t come onto the bat. It’s a good cricketing pitch, so you need to enjoy that bounce, and I think guys like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli will cherish this and they will enjoy, and if they just believe in their own timing, spend a bit more time and get the opening sorted, then they don’t need to worry about the quality spinners that we were talking about, they can face any spinner, any fast bowler but they just need to spend more time,” Irfan Pathan said.