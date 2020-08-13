Watch: Germany gets its first-ever T20I centurion after Women’s cricket returns

Germany's Janet Ronalds became the first T20I centurion for the Germans. (Source: youtube/screengrab)

Women’s Cricket in Europe is on the upward curve and Germany, ranked 27th in the ICC Women’s T20I rankings, is taking it right up there. On Thursday, the Golden Eagles faced 50th ranked Austria at their home (Seebarn Cricket Ground) where Janet Ronalds became the first T20I centurion for the Germans.

This is the first time women’s cricket is being played since the ICC T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground seven months ago. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all women’s T20 international cricket had been postponed.

Here is the moment we got our first ever T20i centurion Janet Ronalds🇩🇪🏏🦅 https://t.co/bL4zkrdsg9 — Cricket Germany 🏏 (@Cricket_Germany) August 13, 2020

Ronalds, who bats right-handed, hit a stellar 105 not out off just 74 balls which included 14 boundaries, as Germany crushed a hapless Austria by whooping 138 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series on Thursday.

While the Germans began on a slow note, it was Ronalds who took charge and began smashing the Austrian bowlers all over the ground. While the quality of bowling wasn’t anything compared to the top-ranked teams, Ronalds, along with opening partner Christina Gough punished whatever bad balls came her way. Favouring the on-side both the batsmen made merry to help the Golden Eagles post 191/0 in 20 overs.

The Austrian players were equally abysmal in the field where they committed several misfields.

Germany also registered their highest-ever total in T20Is and also stitched the second-best opening stand across the world in the shortest format.

Ronalds also became the first-ever male or female German cricketer to hit a T20I ton.

Brief scores: Germany 191/0 in 20 overs (Janet Ronalds 105*, Christina Gough 66*) beat Austria 53/10 in 13 overs (Jo-Antoinette Stiglitz 17; Emma Bargna 5/9, Suzanne McAnanama-Brereton 2/16, Antonia Meyenborg 2/15) by 138 runs.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd