‘Like having a genie’: Faf du Plessis hails Jasprit Bumrah after his 1/33 spell in T20 World Cup semi-final against England

du Plessis stated that Bumrah’s impact goes well beyond traditional bowling stats and that he was a bowler every captain desired in tense situations. (AP Photo)

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis compared having Jasprit Bumrah in a team to having a genie in a lamp. He stated that the Indian fast bowler had the rare skill to give a captain exactly what he needed during crucial moments in a game.

Reacting after India’s win over England in the T20 World Cup semifinal, du Plessis stated that Bumrah’s impact goes well beyond traditional bowling stats and that he was a bowler every captain desired in tense situations.

“It’s a superpower that any captain dreams of. It’s like having a genie; you just rub the lamp, and out comes Bumrah,” du Plessis said on ESPNcricinfo’s TimeOut show, referring to Bumrah’s ability to create breakthroughs at critical points in the game.