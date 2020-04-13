Geeta Basra defends Harbhajan for backing Afridi, says all know what India means to him

Geeta Basra defended husband Harbhajan for supporting Shahid Afridi foundation Geeta Basra defended husband Harbhajan for supporting Shahid Afridi foundation

Former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh faced a lot of backlash on social media after they said they would contribute to Shahid Afridi’s foundation in its campaign to provide aid during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the off-spinner’s wife Geeta Basra has spoken in Harbhajan’s defence.

Basra said that Harbhajan “lives for India” and will die for the country, and urged fans not to make the debate about religion.

These are testing times, it’s time to lookout for each other specially the ones who are lesser fortunate. Lets do our bit, I am supporting @SAfridiOfficial & @SAFoundationN in this noble initiative of covid19. Pls donate on https://t.co/yHtpolQbMx #StayHome @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/HfKPABZ6Wh — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 31, 2020

“He says he knows what his country means to him and doesn’t want to explain an act done for humanity…His country will always come first. Whenever he has played cricket, he did it with his heart. And everyone knows what India means to him,” Geeta Basra was quoted as saying in a Hindustan Times report.

The actor said that Harbhajan’s donation was aimed at helping Afridi, with whom both he and Harbhajan have played in the past. She said Harbhajan and Yuvraj had merely tried to spread the word about the campaign among their fans across the world.

As promised I have reached Lower Chitral to support for 100 families struggling in this #Covid19 pandemic. The @SAFoundationN #DonateKaroNa ration drive is going further into Chitral ensuring #HopeNotOut for all!#Stayhometosavelives & #DonateKaroNahttps://t.co/tw5QOQGy0j pic.twitter.com/1SPoXQh5L9 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 8, 2020

The actor said the two former Indian cricketers would’ve done the same if a player from any another nation had sought help.

Harbhajan and Basra had earlier pledged to feed 5000 under-privileged families in Jalandhar who have been affected by the shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

