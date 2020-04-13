Follow Us:
Monday, April 13, 2020
COVID19

Geeta Basra defends Harbhajan for backing Afridi, says all know what India means to him

Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh had announced they would contribute to Shahid Afridi's foundation in Pakistan, but their gesture invited a lot of backlash on Twitter.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: April 13, 2020 6:28:02 pm
Geeta Basra defended husband Harbhajan for supporting Shahid Afridi foundation

Former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh faced a lot of backlash on social media after they said they would  contribute to Shahid Afridi’s foundation in its campaign to provide aid during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the off-spinner’s wife Geeta Basra has spoken in Harbhajan’s defence.

Basra said that Harbhajan “lives for India” and will die for the country, and urged fans not to make the debate about religion.

“He says he knows what his country means to him and doesn’t want to explain an act done for humanity…His country will always come first. Whenever he has played cricket, he did it with his heart. And everyone knows what India means to him,” Geeta Basra was quoted as saying in a Hindustan Times report.

The actor said that Harbhajan’s donation was aimed at helping Afridi, with whom both he and Harbhajan have played in the past. She said Harbhajan and Yuvraj had merely tried to spread the word about the campaign among their fans across the world.

The actor said the two former Indian cricketers would’ve done the same if a player from any another nation had sought help.

Harbhajan and Basra had earlier  pledged to feed 5000 under-privileged families in Jalandhar who have been affected by the shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Stadiums across the world turned into hospitals, quarantine spaces
Stadiums across the world turned into hospitals, quarantine spaces
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Apr 13: Latest News