GCA elects all officials, except Amit Shah’s successor

The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) elections were held on Saturday, but the post of president, which was held by Home Minister Amit Shah, was left vacant. Shah was ineligible to contest because the Lodha Committee recommendations barred those holding a public office from being an office bearer of a state association or the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Shah became the GCA president in 2014 after the then chief minister Narendra Modi, who had held the post, resigned after he became the prime minister of the country.

Shah’s son, Jayesh Shah, who was the secretary of the GCA, did not contest for any post.

Among the four new faces in the GCA were Dhanraj Nathwani, son of the vice-president in the previous term Parimal Nathwani. Dhanraj became the vice-president of the GCA.

Parimal is a Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand and had stepped down because of the Lodha Committee recommendations. Dhanraj is also the president of Gujarat State Football Association.

“As per Lodha Committee norms, I have stepped down as vice president of Gujarat Cricket Association. I thank @PMOIndia @narendramodi, @HMOIndia @AmitShah, office bearers of GCA and media for their support. Glad to be part of team setting up world’s largest cricket stadium in A’bad,” tweeted Parimal Nathwani earlier in the day. Parimal could not be reached for his comment.

The other new office bearers who were elected at GCA were Ashok Brahmbhatt, the secretary, Anil Patel, joint secretary and Bharat Zaveri, the treasurer.

Binny is KSCA’s new boss

Former India all-rounder Roger Binny was elected as president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association. Former umpire Shavir Tarapore was elected as joint secretary. The vice-president is J Abhiram, while Vinay Mruthyunjaya (treasurer) and Santosh Menon (secretary) were the other office bearers.