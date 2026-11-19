A tough day for India at the Basin Reserve began with a selection call that left two former Indian cricketers searching for answers. Sunil Gavaskar called Mohammed Siraj’s omission “a little hard to get over” while Ravi Shastri questioned the omission of the experienced pacer as India left out the 48-Test veteran on a green Wellington pitch.

By stumps, with Henry Nicholls unbeaten on 113 and Glenn Phillips on 94 having lifted New Zealand from 70 for 5 to 243 for 5, the decision had acquired a sharper edge.

Gavaskar said Siraj’s commitment had never been in question. “There were signs when he did not join the Test squad early. I thought they were going to play him after he featured in the final ODI,” he said speaking on Sony Sports after the toss. “But this is a surprise. I don’t think he has let India down. He has never let India down. There is nothing wrong with his bowling. His rhythm is good. Why he has not been picked is something I don’t know. I only hope the others who have been picked ahead of him deliver”.