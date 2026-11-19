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A tough day for India at the Basin Reserve began with a selection call that left two former Indian cricketers searching for answers. Sunil Gavaskar called Mohammed Siraj’s omission “a little hard to get over” while Ravi Shastri questioned the omission of the experienced pacer as India left out the 48-Test veteran on a green Wellington pitch.
By stumps, with Henry Nicholls unbeaten on 113 and Glenn Phillips on 94 having lifted New Zealand from 70 for 5 to 243 for 5, the decision had acquired a sharper edge.
Gavaskar said Siraj’s commitment had never been in question. “There were signs when he did not join the Test squad early. I thought they were going to play him after he featured in the final ODI,” he said speaking on Sony Sports after the toss. “But this is a surprise. I don’t think he has let India down. He has never let India down. There is nothing wrong with his bowling. His rhythm is good. Why he has not been picked is something I don’t know. I only hope the others who have been picked ahead of him deliver”.
Hope India bounce back strongly. But if pace, skill and seam movement were the criteria, and 140 clicks was hard to come by, one has to ask the question. Where was MOHD SIRAJ? Experience, aggression and the ability to make things happen with the ball. Surely that counts for something!
— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) November 19, 2026
After the second session, with Nicholls and Phillips settling in, Gavaskar said, “Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna started playing Tests only a year or two ago. On the other hand, Mohammed Siraj, one of your experienced bowlers, was available and you haven’t picked him. For me, to think Siraj is not among your top four bowlers is a little hard to get over,” he said. “I’m not saying he would have got you wickets, but the way they batted, the fact of the matter is that when you don’t have that experience… They did very well in the first session, but if they had got more wickets immediately after that, it would have been a different story”.
Shastri, who handed Siraj his Test debut in Australia, was also critical of the decision to drop Siraj. He wrote on X, “Hope India bounce back strongly. But if pace, skill and seam movement were the criteria, and 140 clicks was hard to come by, one has to ask the question. Where was MOHD SIRAJ? Experience, aggression and the ability to make things happen with the ball. Surely that counts for something!”.