Gavaskar blasts Indian team for 2-0 loss to Ireland, saying it is ‘worst days’

India, going to Belfast as T20 World Cup champions with a squad full of players experienced in the format and coming off the Indian Premier League, lost to Ireland. The Irish stunned the visitors in both games, whitewashing Shreyas Iyer’s men 2-0. Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said the day India lost the 2nd T20I by one run would be called one of the worst days.

“Sunday, June 28, will go down as one of the worst days in Indian cricket. Losing a game of cricket is one thing, but to lose a series, albeit a two-match series, also depends on whom you lose to,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar. “There are many low points in Indian cricket, and I have been a part of some, but to lose to Ireland has to be one of the lowest in the history of Indian cricket.”