Gavaskar blasts Indian team for 2-0 loss to Ireland, saying it is ‘worst days’

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India, going to Belfast as T20 World Cup champions with a squad full of players experienced in the format and coming off the Indian Premier League, lost to Ireland. The Irish stunned the visitors in both games, whitewashing Shreyas Iyer’s men 2-0. Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said the day India lost the 2nd T20I by one run would be called one of the worst days.
“Sunday, June 28, will go down as one of the worst days in Indian cricket. Losing a game of cricket is one thing, but to lose a series, albeit a two-match series, also depends on whom you lose to,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar. “There are many low points in Indian cricket, and I have been a part of some, but to lose to Ireland has to be one of the lowest in the history of Indian cricket.”
Gavaskar lamented that the Indian side was overconfident and casual. “If Ireland had played exceptional cricket, then it would have lessened the blow. It was simply overconfidence and a sense of casualness that let India down, and that’s why the sadness.”
“It was very much like West Indies in the final of the 1983 World Cup. When you look at West Indies batters’ dismissals, you will see the same overconfidence and casualness that we saw from the Indian batters in both games against Ireland,” he added.
“Playing according to the situation is such an important aspect of any sport, especially cricket, but almost all the Indian batters tried to live up to their image and, on pitches that had a little extra carry and bounce, found that they were dismissed very easily by some good catching allied to smart bowling,” Gavaskar wrote.
“It wasn’t embarrassing, but it was depressing for us because we definitely didn’t expect Ireland to play that well,” Indian captain Shreyas Iyer said on the eve of the five-match T20I series against England. “They outplayed us in every department. They had brilliant ideas about the dimensions of the ground, and we fell short in terms of analysing and planning. The ground and the dimensions and how the wicket would play… So kudos to them, credit to them, but we learned a lot from that series.”
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