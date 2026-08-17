‘Crucial that full transparency is maintained’: Gavaskar on IPL transfers 

The recent months have seen a lot of talks about the IPL future for Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya.

With Hardik having held talks with Gujarat Titans for a possible return under the IPL transfer window and the communication failing as reported by The Indian Express earlier, the focus has remained on which team the all-rounder will be joining.

Post the IPL 2026 season, only two player transfers have taken place under the trade window with Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals making a trade between Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has urged the IPL authorities to have full transparency in terms of trades of players between two teams in the league.

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“There’s some speculation in the media about the possible switching of players from one franchise to another. There’s of course still some time for that window to be closed. However, while transfer of a player from one franchise to another is in the public domain, when a trade takes place then the numbers are known only to the two franchises, the player and BCCI. In such a situation the other franchises don’t know if the salary cap that every franchise has for its squad was maintained or breached. That’s why it’s important for full transparency that the numbers are also out in the public domain. The IPL is the greatest T20 league in the world and it’s therefore crucial that full transparency is maintained so that there’s no finger pointing at it from those jealous of it,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

The Indian team is playing a two-Test series against Sri Lanka under captain Shubman Gill. While the team is seeing the absence of pacer Jasprit Bumrah due to a knee injury, there are a total of 13 players who are undergoing rehab at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) at Bengaluru. Bumrah along with batsman Sai Sudarshan were initially named for the Sri Lanka Test series subject to fitness clearance before the duo were ruled out of the series after they failed to recover in time for the series. Gavaskar also shared his views on the repetitive injuries of Indian players.

“While Bumrah has a knee injury, it is seen that most Indian players suffer from hamstring injuries. Clearly there’s something wrong with their training and that’s why these recurring hamstring injuries. These injuries happen when they are playing for India but unfortunately the blame is put on the physios at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

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“The so-called biomechanics where a bowler can bowl only so many deliveries in the practice nets is a questionable practice. Even in the IPL, it is learnt that some of the overseas physios don’t allow the bowlers to bowl more than 20 balls in the nets. If in the match you will be bowling 24 balls, that is if you don’t bowl no-balls and wides, then how is bowling a lesser number in the nets going to help? It’s an issue that needs a good, hard look at why these injuries are happening again and again. It is more important to be match fit than gym fit. But then, maybe I am from a generation that had different ideas on fitness,” added Gavaskar in his column.