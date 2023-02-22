scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Advertisement

What more can you achieve…Scoring 25 thousand runs is no joke: Gautam Gambhir heaps praise of Virat Kohli on surpassing Sachin Tendulkar

In the second innings of the Delhi Test against Australia, Kohli became the quickest to breach the 25,000 international runs mark.

"Kohli is a master of the 50-overs format but in Test cricket too he has scored 27 hundreds, and 28 fifties," Gambhir said.
Listen to this article
What more can you achieve…Scoring 25 thousand runs is no joke: Gautam Gambhir heaps praise of Virat Kohli on surpassing Sachin Tendulkar
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Former India captain Virat Kohli became the quickest to surpass the 25,000 run mark in international cricket during the second innings of the third Test against Australia in Delhi. Kohli took 549 innings across formats to do so, 28 innings quicker than Sachin Tendulkar (577). Later in the tally were Ricky Ponting (588), Jacques Kallis (594), Kumar Sangakkara (608), and Mahela Jayawerdene (701).

T20 and ODI World Cup winner with India, Gautam Gambhir went on to praise the 34-year-old for the feat, placing his numbers over others in terms of success across differing conditions.

“I don’t know about the list but the best part of Virat Kohli is that he has performed the same in India and in Australia, in South Africa. There will be an Australian or a South African in the list but you have to compare their numbers in the subcontinent as well. Kohli is a master of the 50-overs format but in Test cricket too he has scored 27 hundreds, and 28 fifties. He has centuries in England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies. What more can you achieve?” Gambhir said on Star Sports.

He further added, “Scoring 25 thousand runs is no joke. He has seen a lot of ups and downs but has remained consistent. Your game goes through a lot of changes. Your stance changes, your technique changes, your strengths and weaknesses change, your mode of dismissals become different, your emotions change and if you can factor in all of that, control all these things and score these many runs then you are a great.”

Also Read
england cricket, mental health issues, Sarah Taylor, sarah taylor mental health issues, sarah taylor england
Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor announces partner’s pregnancy, says...
Can we leave KL Rahul alone? He has not done any crime: Harbhajan Singh
ind vs aus
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli bursts into laughter after Ashwin threatens Steve...
Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Highlights PSL 2023: Karachi win by 67 ...
While Kohli has 8195 runs in 106 Tests, he has also scored 12809 runs in 271 ODIs and 4008 in the 115 T20Is he’s featured for India. This includes 74 centuries across the three formats.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 14:23 IST
Next Story

Is dandruff causing your hair loss? What’s the real reason for your thinning hairline?

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 22: Latest News
close