Gautam Gambhir named top sportsperson at No. 74 in IE 100 list of most powerful people Indians in 2026; Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah included

India head coach Gautam Gambhir emerged as the top sportsperson in the IE 100 list of the most powerful people in India in 2026.

The former India opener dethroned Rohit Sharma from last year as the top Indian sportsperson on the charts, following a triumphant run in white-ball formats with the national side. Gambhir was listed at No. 74, while Rohit, who was named at No. 48 in 2025, missed the top 100 this year.

Former India captain Virat Kohli, who was at No. 72 in 2025, was named at No. 75 behind Gambhir in the IE 100 list. India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is the only other athlete in the charts, positioned at No. 82 after his exploits in the recent T20 World Cup for India.