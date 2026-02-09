‘Made my life a lot easier’: Gautam Gambhir on Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy

India won the 2024 T20 World Cup and since then, they have only affirmed their status as world champions in the format by going on a dominant run in the series that they have played since. Suryakumar Yadav was their captain throughout this period and while his batting form took a hit, it hardly mattered to the team as the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson filled in for him in the big-hitting department.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has now said that while Suryakumar’s sheer ability with the bat makes him a natural leader, the latter’s ability to handle the players is what makes him a great captain. “He is a phenomenal leader of men, not by what he does on the field. The kind of batter he is, the kind of shots he can play, all that for me is to one side. The way he relates with the players, talks to them and spends time with them, how relaxed he is on the field,” said Gambhir on Star Sports.