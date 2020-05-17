‘Jokers can spew venom’: Gautam Gambhir lashes out at Shahid Afridi over controversial Kashmir remarks

This is not the first time that Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi have been engaged in a war of words. (File Photo) This is not the first time that Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi have been engaged in a war of words. (File Photo)

After Shahid Afridi requested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to include a team from Kashmir in Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 6 and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Indian cricketer and current Lok Sabha member Gautam Gambhir hit back at the former Pakistani all-rounder.

On his recent visit to Pakistan occupied Kashmir, Afridi had said that he wanted to play his ‘last PSL season from the Kashmir team’ and made a comment on the Indian Prime Minister.

“I am in your beautiful village, I am very delighted. I was planning to visit you all for a long time. The world is currently infected by such a big disease. But the bigger disease is in Modi’s mind,” Afridi said.

“I would like to request PCB to introduce a team from Kashmir in next season. I wish to play my last PSL season from Kashmir team, in fact as their captain,” Afridi said. “I’ve been deeply humbled by all the love shown to me by the people of Kashmir. I hope they will support me at their full if I play for them in PSL.”

Not stopping at that he also attacked PM Modi, a snippet of which was widely shared on social media on Sunday-

Post retirement normally cricketers become commentators coz of love for the game but Shahid Afridi has chosen to become spokesperson for Pak Hate Army which breeds terrorism-Cheer leaders of team terrorism & butchers of humanity have no right to question Prime Minister of India pic.twitter.com/4kLveyON1u — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) May 17, 2020

Afridi’s comments, however, did not go down well with Gambhir, who responded in a tweet tagging PM Modi, saying, “Pakistan has 7 lakh force backed by 20 Crore people, says 16-year-old man Shahid Afridi.”

“Yet begging for Kashmir for 70 yrs. Jokers like Afridi, Imran, and Bajwa can spew venom against India and PM Narendra Modi ji to fool Pakistan people but won’t get Kashmir till judgment day! Remember Bangladesh?”

Pak has 7 lakh force backed by 20 Cr ppl says 16 yr old man @SAfridiOfficial. Yet begging for Kashmir for 70 yrs. Jokers like Afridi, Imran & Bajwa can spew venom against India & PM @narendramodi ji to fool Pak ppl but won’t get Kashmir till judgment day! Remember Bangladesh? — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 17, 2020

Gambhir has been in a war of words with Afridi for the past few years now. Last month, he called his Pakistan counterpart a ‘liar’, ‘traitor’, and an ‘opportunist’ after Afridi’s memoir titled Gamechanger came out.

