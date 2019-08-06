Gautam Gambhir says Afridi ‘spot on’, says all crimes against humanity taking place in PoK

After former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi criticised the Indian government’s decision to withdraw special status for Jammu and Kashmir, former Indian batsmen and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir hit back alleging that all human rights violations were taking place in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

On Monday, Afridi termed the move as “unprovoked aggression” and spoke of “crimes against humanity”. Gambhir retorted saying that the Pakistani all-rounder “was spot on” and should be “lauded” for highlighting it, but had forgotten to mention that all the atrocities were taking place in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

@SAfridiOfficial is spot on guys. There is “unprovoked aggression”, there r “crimes against humanity”. He shud be lauded for bringing this up. Only thing is he forgot to mention that all this is happening in “Pakistan Occupied Kashmir”. Don’t worry, will sort it out son!!! pic.twitter.com/FrRpRZvHQt — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 5, 2019

The two former cricketers have been clashed once on the field and several times off it recently. Afridi had even described cricketer-turned-politician Gambhir in uncomplimentary terms in his autobiography, to which Gambhir had responded.

This isn’t the first time that Afridi has weighed in on the Kashmir issue either. Earlier this year, speaking at an event in London, he said, “I say Pakistan doesn’t want Kashmir. Don’t give it to India either. Let Kashmir be independent. At least humanity will be alive. Let people not die.”

“Pakistan doesn’t want Kashmir. It can’t even manage its four provinces. The big thing is insaaniyat (humanity). People who are dying there, it is painful. Any death, be it from any community, is painful,” he said.