‘This is not cricket, this is only batting’: Gambhir slams Barsapara pitch

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir slammed the Barsapara Stadium track, saying that the wicket had nothing for the bowlers and was just a batter’s paradise. On Wednesday, India chased down a record 406 against the West Indies in this ground with skipper Shubman Gill hitting a double hundred and former captain Rohit Sharma smashing his 35th century. West Indies batters John Campbell, skipper Shai Hope and rising star Amir Jangoo also brought up tons on a lifeless surface.

“If I have to be absolutely honest, I feel there has to be a bit more contest between bat and ball. This is not cricket, this is only batting. Imagine a young bowler bowling on this wicket, and the opposition getting 400 and then we go on to chase 400,” Gambhir told Parthiv Patel during a conversation with JioStar after winning the second ODI on Wednesday.