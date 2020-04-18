Gautam Gambhir calls Shahid Afridi ‘liar’, ‘traitor’, reminds him of one record

Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi face off during an India vs Pakistan match in Kanpur (File Photo/AP) Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi face off during an India vs Pakistan match in Kanpur (File Photo/AP)

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir continued his war of words with Shahid Afridi on Saturday, calling him a ‘liar’, ‘traitor’ and an ‘opportunist’.

Someone who doesn’t remember his age how will he remember my records!OK @SAfridiOfficial let me remind u one: 2007 T20 WC final, Ind Vs Pak Gambhir 75 off 54 balls Vs Afridi 0 off 1 ball. Most imp: We won the Cup. And yes, I’ve attitude towards liars, traitors & opportunists. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 18, 2020

“Someone who doesn’t remember his age how will he remember my records!OK Shahid Afridi, let me remind u one: 2007 T20 WC final, Ind Vs Pak Gambhir 75 off 54 balls Vs Afridi 0 off 1 ball. Most imp: We won the Cup. And yes, I’ve attitude towards liars, traitors & opportunists,” Gambhir’s tweet said.

Gambhir’s reaction seems to stem from how Afridi describes him in one particular passage in his memoir, where he said Gambhir had an ‘attitude problem’ without having any great records.

“(Gautam Gambhir) and his attitude problem. He, who has no personality. He, who is barely a character in the great scheme of cricket. He, who has no great records, just a lot of attitude. He, who behaves like he’s a cross between Don Bradman and James Bond,” Afridi wrote.

On Saturday, Gambhir pointed to one record he does enjoy over Afridi – their individual performances in the 2007 T20 World Cup final, which India had won under MS Dhoni’s captaincy.

Gambhir had lashed out at Afridi when the book had been published last year as well, saying in a sarcastic tweet then that he would take him to a psychiatrist. “I am sure he will sell his book better. Shahid afridi is 16 mentally,” he had said then.

