‘Ordering online tutorials for help’: Gautam Gambhir lashes out at Shahid Afridi over Kashmir tweet

Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi have again clashed on Twitter over the issue of Kashmir. “Shahid Afridi has refused to mature!!! Am ordering online kindergarten tutorials for help,” – Gambhir tweeted about Afridi on Wednesday.

The controversy happened after Afridi said in a tweet that he would be present at Quaid’s mausoleum on Friday for the sake of “our Kashmiri brethren”. He asked his fans to join him there. He also said he would soon be visiting the Line of Control.

It was to this that Gambhir replied: “Guys, in this picture Shahid Afridi is asking Shahid Afridi that what should Shahid Afridi do next to embarrass Shahid Afridi so that’s it’s proven beyond all doubts that Shahid Afridi has refused to mature!!! Am ordering online kindergarten tutorials for help.”

The two former cricketers have clashed once on the field and several times off it recently. Afridi had even described Gambhir in uncomplimentary terms in his autobiography.

This isn’t the first time that the two have warred on the Kashmir issue either. Earlier this month, Afridi tweeted about “unprovoked aggression” by India and “crimes against humanity” in Kashmir. Gambhir retorted saying that the Pakistani all-rounder “was spot on” and should be “lauded” for highlighting it, but had forgotten to mention that all the atrocities were taking place in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.