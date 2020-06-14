‘I want him to recover as soon as possible’: Gautam Gambhir wishes Shahid Afridi speedy recovery

Shahid Afridi announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday (Source: Reuters File) Shahid Afridi announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday (Source: Reuters File)

Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi have had differences on and off the field for over a decade. The former cricketers’ disagreements have often made headlines on both sides of the border. However, when Afridi revealed that he has been tested positive for Covid-19 in a tweet on Saturday, Gambhir put the rivalry aside and wished for his speedy recovery.

“Nobody should be infected with this virus. I have political differences with Shahid Afridi but I want him to recover as soon as possible. But more than Afridi I want every person infected in my country to get well as soon as possible,” Gautam Gambhir told Sports Tak.

“I have to worry about the people in my country. Pakistan has offered to help India but they need to provide help in their own country first. They have offered to help and I am thankful for that but first, they need to eradicate the cross-border terrorism,” he added.

Many others from the cricket fraternity also wished for the former Pakistan skipper’s recovery:

Strength to you in this difficult time bud @SAfridiOfficial — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) June 13, 2020

Really feel so hurt by seeing your news brother…May Allah gives you sifah…Please pray for my brother…He has been found as covid-19 positive..In shaa Allah you will be fine-MR 15 pic.twitter.com/D9UklPdHZR — Mushfiqur Rahim (@mushfiqur15) June 13, 2020

Lala @SAfridiOfficial, you’ll get through this as well like you always have with flying colors. Get well soon. Prayers. #shahidafridi pic.twitter.com/jzrCxVgf1O — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 13, 2020

– @SAfridiOfficial brother your services to our homeland especially in the last few months are forever etched in our hearts. We all know the fighter that you are, sending all the prayers possible, wish you a speedy recovery and good health. — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) June 13, 2020

Lala! Don’t worry, Allah aap ko aur tmam bemaron ko sehet de,Aameen https://t.co/pz5xyCrVa1 — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) June 13, 2020

May Allah give you speedy recovery @SAfridiOfficial https://t.co/pB4DmqOAeY — Misbah Ul Haq (@captainmisbahpk) June 13, 2020

With all that work you’ve done for the people of our country🇵🇰 during this pandemic I’m sure there’ll be thousands of hands praying for your quick recovery IA. Get well soon Shahid bhai.https://t.co/pSXNy8cbXr — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) June 13, 2020

U r a Fighter by Nature & M sure U wil fight & wil Defeat this Virus soon, Best wishes for U to Get well soon https://t.co/Mm6mWef8XL — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) June 13, 2020

Get well soon lala. Prayers with u https://t.co/UifZfnBvHp — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) June 13, 2020

Afridi is the third Pakistan cricketer to test positive for the novel virus. Former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar recovered from the Covid-19 after self-isolation at home whereas first-class cricketer Zafar Sarfraz succumbed to the pandemic and died last month.

