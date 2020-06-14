scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 14, 2020
COVID19

‘I want him to recover as soon as possible’: Gautam Gambhir wishes Shahid Afridi speedy recovery

Despite political differences, Gautam Gambhir wished Shahid Afridi a speedy recovery after he tested positive for Covid-19.

By: Sports Desk | Published: June 14, 2020 1:07:55 pm
Shahid Afridi announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday (Source: Reuters File)

Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi have had differences on and off the field for over a decade. The former cricketers’ disagreements have often made headlines on both sides of the border. However, when Afridi revealed that he has been tested positive for Covid-19 in a tweet on Saturday, Gambhir put the rivalry aside and wished for his speedy recovery.

“Nobody should be infected with this virus. I have political differences with Shahid Afridi but I want him to recover as soon as possible. But more than Afridi I want every person infected in my country to get well as soon as possible,” Gautam Gambhir told Sports Tak.

“I have to worry about the people in my country. Pakistan has offered to help India but they need to provide help in their own country first. They have offered to help and I am thankful for that but first, they need to eradicate the cross-border terrorism,” he added.

Many others from the cricket fraternity also wished for the former Pakistan skipper’s recovery:

Afridi is the third Pakistan cricketer to test positive for the novel virus. Former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar recovered from the Covid-19 after self-isolation at home whereas first-class cricketer Zafar Sarfraz succumbed to the pandemic and died last month.

