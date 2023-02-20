scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Gautam Gambhir says there’s ‘not much difference between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s captaincy’

Led by Rohit Sharma, India took a 2-0 lead in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy with a six-wicket win at the New Delhi Test.

India's captain Rohit Sharma, plays a shot during the second day of the first cricket test match between India and Australia in Nagpur, India, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (AP Photol)

Former India player Gautam Gambhir has opined that current India captain Rohit Sharma’s captaincy style is not too different than that of his predecessor Virat Kohli’s.

“Honestly, I have always believed that Rohit Sharma is an amazing captain, but there is not much difference between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, especially in this format (Tests). Virat Kohli started this template,” Gambhir said.

Led by Sharma, India took a 2-0 lead in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy with a six-wicket win at the New Delhi Test. They had beaten the Australians by an innings and 132 runs at the first Test in Nagpur.

Virat Kohli has captained exceptionally well whenever he has captained this Test team and Rohit is probably following that template only. Honestly, Rohit has not created his own template. The way Virat Kohli managed Ashwin and Jadeja, it is absolutely identical captaincy,” Gambhir added while talking on a show on Star Sports.

Ravindra Jadeja was the player of the match in both Tests against Australia, finishing the Nagpur Test with a total of seven wickets and a vital 70-run knock. In New Delhi, he claimed 10 wickets across the two innings to again be the standout player of the Indian team.

Gambhir refused to weight in on who was the better captain between Kohli and Sharma. He did praise Delhi mate Kohli for acting as a launchpad for many India players like Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jadeja and Axar Patel. He did say that beating Australia, South Africa, and England in their home was the real challenge for Sharma as a Test captain of India.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 16:28 IST
