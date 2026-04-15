Munaf Patel: Show me one person who can say ‘no’ to Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma; that person is Gautam Gambhir

India's coach Gautam Gambhir, skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, in Dubai, UAE, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Munaf Patel has a warning for Indian cricket. “Yaad rakh lena — agar Gautam Gambhir jaisa head coach hat gaya na, toh player ko handle karna mushkil ho jaega.” [Remember this — if a head coach like Gautam Gambhir leaves, handling the players will become very difficult.]

The former India pacer said this on Bombay Sport Exchange, TOI Sports’ YouTube show.

His reasoning is straightforward. At this level of Indian cricket, with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the dressing room, coaching is almost beside the point. Every top player has his own trainer, his own support staff, his own world.

“Ye level pe kya hi coaching kar loge? Aapko manage karna hi sabse important hai.” [At this level, what coaching can you really do? Managing people is the most important thing.]