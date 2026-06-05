‘He had a phenomenal run in IPL’: Gambhir says Sudharsan to remain No.3 in Tests

Sai Sudharsan will continue at No.3 in India’s one-off Test against Afghanistan and for the foreseeable future as well, with head coach Gautam Gambhir saying that the 24-year-old has not got a fair run in the position. Sudharsan has played six Tests thus far in which he has scored 302 runs at an average of 27.45 with two half-centuries. He is yet to score a century.

Three of those Test appearances came in India’s tour of England in which he had a top score of 61. In the five innings that he played in India against the West Indies and South Africa, Sudharsan returned scores of 7, 87, 39, 15 and 14. Gambhir said that Sudharsan deserved a longer rope, citing the fact that he also had a sensational season in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL).