Never had questions about Virat Kohli’s Test, ODI captaincy, only T20s: Gautam Gambhir

Virat Kohli led India in the first Test and Ajinkya Rahane took over for the last 3 Tests of the Australia series. (File Photo/AFP)

Virat Kohli’s future as India captain in the longer formats should be undisputed but there are questions that remain about his T20 leadership, said former cricketer Gautam Gambhir.

In a conversation about Ajinkya Rahane’s success as captain in Australia, Gambhir was asked whether a change of leadership could be on the cards for India.

“I have always had question marks over his T20 captaincy but I never had question marks on his 50-over or Test match captaincy. India has done very well under his leadership especially in red-ball cricket and I am sure India will continue to grow further under his leadership,” Gambhir told Star Sports Game Plan.

“India was never dependent on one or two people and Virat Kohli has said that time and time again. Yes, Virat Kohli is the leader and I am sure he is going to be as happy as the rest of the squad as well. He has done really well in Test cricket,” he added.

India lost the series opener in Adelaide after which Kohli had headed home on paternity leave. Rahane inspired the team to bounce back and rally against odds and injury setbacks to seal an emphatic 2-1 win over Australia in the 4-Test series.

Kohli will return to lead the side when India take on England in a 4-Test series, starting February 5 in Chennai. Rahane will be his deputy and the Mumbai batsman said he is happy to take a backseat.