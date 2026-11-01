People have high expectations, but I’m strong enough to manage pressure: Gambhir

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The conclusion might not have been according to plans, as they suffered a seven-wicket defeat against New Zealand at Hamilton on Sunday, but a flawless start meant the Indian cricket team secured a 3-2 series triumph, which happened to be India’s fourth consecutive series win in T20Is.
On the back of a 0-4 drubbing in England, which justifiably was met with a lot of flak, Gautam Gambhir’s players have presented a commendable account of themselves by winning 14 of their last 18 T20Is. When the head coach was asked about dealing with pressure, he stated he is equipped to manage pressure.
“The kind of pressure you go through, especially coaching a team like India because the expectations are sky-high and people don’t give you that give you that inch because everyone expects you to win each and every game. But sometimes you got to be realistic as well, with the younger players coming in,” Gambhir said in the post-match press conference.
“I’m enjoying it because not many people get that opportunity to probably wear an India jersey again. I am strong enough to manage that (pressure). It is how I’m built and that I can take the pressure, I can take the bullet and more importantly, yes, I’m a human being, I will at times be obviously drained out as well, but so far I’ve I’ve been able to take it,” he added.
‘My job is to take the right decision’
The series saw Gambhir and his management taking a number of unpopular calls, including that of dropping Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from the eleven for the last couple of T20Is despite the teenager scoring a 19-ball 45 in the third game.
On being asked about his decision-making process, Gambhir opined: “My job is to take is to take the right decision, not the popular decision. It’s very easy for me to be in that dressing room and take all the popular decisions, how people want me to take. But my job is to make the dressing room secure. My job is to give enough backing and credit to people who’s done who’ve done really well over a course of long period of time.”
Further, he elaborated on the difficult nature of the conversations he has had with his players.
“Conversations as a coach is always tough. For me, I think honesty is very important, being upfront is very important, and being absolutely transparent is very important. That is the job of a head coach and till the time I can do that, I can look into the eyes inside in into the people’s eyes, I can answer any question.”