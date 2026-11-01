People have high expectations, but I’m strong enough to manage pressure: Gambhir

The conclusion might not have been according to plans, as they suffered a seven-wicket defeat against New Zealand at Hamilton on Sunday, but a flawless start meant the Indian cricket team secured a 3-2 series triumph, which happened to be India’s fourth consecutive series win in T20Is.

On the back of a 0-4 drubbing in England, which justifiably was met with a lot of flak, Gautam Gambhir’s players have presented a commendable account of themselves by winning 14 of their last 18 T20Is. When the head coach was asked about dealing with pressure, he stated he is equipped to manage pressure.

“The kind of pressure you go through, especially coaching a team like India because the expectations are sky-high and people don’t give you that give you that inch because everyone expects you to win each and every game. But sometimes you got to be realistic as well, with the younger players coming in,” Gambhir said in the post-match press conference.