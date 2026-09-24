‘Cannot come half-cooked’: Gambhir warns injured India star before ODI comeback

Hardik Pandya’s prolonged absence has been a major talking point as India enter their final 12 months of preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup. The Men in Blue will play a three-match series against the West Indies, starting Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram. However, Pandya has not been included in the side as he continues to recover from yet another injury setback.

Pandya, who led Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2026 season after lifting his second successive T20 World Cup, missed four matches due to back spasms. He was subsequently ruled out of India’s home ODI series against Afghanistan due to a quadriceps strain. Pandya also missed the subsequent white-ball tour to Ireland and England and was ruled out of the T20I squad for the Asian Games.