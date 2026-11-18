During the 2008/09 of New Zealand where India posted their last Test series win in the Kiwi land, the current head coach Gautam Gambhir played what was one of the best rearguard knocks by an Indian batsman. Batting at the top after New Zealand enforced follow-on, Gambhir made 137 off 436 deliveries, spending 643 minutes in the middle, which helped India pull-off a draw.

Having won the first Test at Hamilton by 10 wickets, India headed to Napier riding high on confidence. Batting first the hosts put on 619/9 on board with Jesse Ryder making 201 and Ross Taylor and Brendon McCullum hitting 151 and 115 respectively. And in response, India were bowled out for 305. By stumps at Day 3, India had lost another wicket after being enforced follow-on as they went to bed at 47/1 with Gambhir and Rahul Dravid in the middle. A defeat loomed large as New Zealand had plenty of time to bowl India. Still trailing by a massive 267 runs, the chances of going for a win remained far off India’s table.

Gambhir holds fort

When play began on Day 4, little did anyone knew that India came prepared for a fight like no other. It was one of the striking points of the Test team that went on to become No 1 soon after. In the 90 overs that were sent down on the penultimate day, India, in particular Gambhir were immovable objects. Apart from losing the lone wicket of Dravid, who took 220 deliveries for 62, spending 242 minutes in the middle, India didn’t put a foot wrong.

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By stumps, Gambhir had spent over seven hours in the middle to remain unbeaten on 102. He scored only 88 runs off 242 deliveries on Day 4, including just 19 in the final session. It was classic stonewalling innings. To save the Test, Gambhir decided to bat the time. Since he wasn’t going for shots and played a defensive game, there were plenty of room for nervous periods, which the left-hander survived. It made Dravid to call him “a tough little kid.” Dravid would then reveal India’s plans: “We knew that we didn’t have any chance to win the Test. We needed to protect the 1-0 lead. We needed to show character and did that. We could have easily come here and got rolled over, but we have fought back hard and have kept them on the field for a long time.”

After Dravid was dismissed, Sachin Tendulkar would ensure India remained in command. He was brisk with his scoring which ensured the pressure was off Gambhir. Thanks to Gambhir’s gritty knock, India would live to fight another day.

On the final day, Gambhir would show no signs of tiring. With the job still incomplete and India still trailing by 62 runs, Gambhir continued from where he left the previous evening, adding only 35 runs before he was dismissed. However, adding to the 434 minutes he spent on Day 4, he would add another 209 on Day 5. It meant, beginning Day 3 final session, he had spent 643 minutes in the middle, which was close to 11 hours of batting.

Gambhir would later go on to call the innings the best of his career. “I think that’s the best I have played because of my concentration, because I had to play out of my skin. Being an impatient guy, even off the field, I would always look to score runs and score them quickly. Sometimes I panic if runs are not coming. So I had to play out of my skin, out of my comfort zone. It was a big achievement for me,” he told Cricket Monthly.