‘High time you hit your obsession for a SIX’: Gautam Gambhir tells off media outlet for MS Dhoni post

As India celebrates its ninth anniversary of their second World Cup triumph, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who was part of the squad and played a critical role in the victory, took a dig at popular cricketing website over a social media post.

Responding to a picture of MS Dhoni hitting the iconic six to win the tournament that was tweeted by ESPNcricinfo, Gambhir said it was high time to end the obsession with the shot as the entire team had come together to ensure the victory.

“Just a reminder @ESPNcricinfo : #worldcup2011 was won by entire India, entire Indian team & all support staff. High time you hit your obsession for a SIX,” Gambhir tweeted.

Gambhir, who is now a BJP MP from Delhi, led from the front in the final against Sri Lanka in 2011. After the early dismissals of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar, the opener put together a crucial 109-run partnership with Dhoni. Gambhir was eventually dismissed by Thisara Perera in the 42nd over, while he was batting on 97.

Dhoni, then India’s skipper, played an unbeaten knock of 91 and with Yuvraj Singh put up a 54-run partnership that took India to victory. He wrapped up the contest by slamming Nuwan Kulasekara for an iconic six as India were crowned the world champions after 28 years.

In November 2019, Gambhir had spoken of how he had never considered getting the milestone of a century in the finals and was focussed on taking India to victory. He blamed Dhoni for missing out on the century in the interview.

“I remember that when an over was completed, I and Dhoni were at the crease. He told me that ‘these three runs are remaining, get these three runs and your hundred would be completed,” he said in the interview with Lallantop.

According to Gambhir, him getting reminded of his milestone made him conscious about it, which resulted in him losing his wicket to Perera.

