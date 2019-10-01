Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye: Gautam Gambhir mocks Pakistan’s security cover to Sri Lanka team

International Cricket has returned to Pakistan after a decade-long hiatus after Sri Lanka team agreed to play in Karachi. Pakistan cricket board had promised foolproof security to the visitors and now the Sri Lanka team is under Presidential level security for the three-match ODI and three-match T20I series.

Under this security cover, the tight security has seen apparent ‘curfew-like’ situation in Karachi where all the three ODIs have been scheduled to take place. Now former Indian cricketer and current MP Gautam Gambhir shared a video of the same on his Twitter account which seems to have been recorded by a Pakistan citizen.

Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye 👏👏😀 pic.twitter.com/TRqqe0s7qd — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 30, 2019

Sharing a video, Gautam Gambhir has said, “Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye.” Two Karachi men are there in the video who seem to be mocking the level of security that has been deployed for the Sri Lanka series. Over 20 vehicles were deployed for the Sri Lankan team as they were heading to the National Stadium in Karachi for the second ODI on Monday.

The Sri Lankan team is in the southern port city of Karachi for three one-day internationals. Those will be followed by three Twenty20s in Lahore the city where the Sri Lanka team bus was attacked by terrorists in 2009. Major teams have avoided Pakistan since that ambush, which killed eight people and injured several players.