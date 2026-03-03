‘Remember one thing, you are not alone’: Gautam Gambhir’s heartfelt message for grieving Rinku Singh after father’s demise

"You are not alone," these were the words Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir had for Rinku Singh ahead of India's must-win T20 World Cup clash vs West Indies. (Credit: Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav & Screengrab/BCCI )

Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir made a heartfelt gesture towards batter Rinku Singh during his tough days, rallying behind the young cricketer who had just lost his father while on national duty. In his pre-match speech ahead of India’s virtual quarterfinal clash against the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday, Gambhir tried to lift Rinku’s morale by assuring him that he is not alone in these difficult times and that the whole team is standing right beside him.

Gambhir said, “Rinku, it takes a lot of character to come and join the team. Remember one thing, you are not alone, the whole team is standing next to you during this hour. So stay strong,” Gambhir said in the team huddle ahead of India’s must-win clash against West Indies.