‘Remember one thing, you are not alone’: Gautam Gambhir’s heartfelt message for grieving Rinku Singh after father’s demise

Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir made a heartfelt gesture towards batter Rinku Singh during his tough days, rallying behind the young cricketer who had just lost his father while on national duty. In his pre-match speech ahead of India’s virtual quarterfinal clash against the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday, Gambhir tried to lift Rinku’s morale by assuring him that he is not alone in these difficult times and that the whole team is standing right beside him.
Gambhir said, “Rinku, it takes a lot of character to come and join the team. Remember one thing, you are not alone, the whole team is standing next to you during this hour. So stay strong,” Gambhir said in the team huddle ahead of India’s must-win clash against West Indies.
Rinku’s father, Khanchand Singh, passed away last Friday after a prolonged illness. Rinku had flown home ahead of India’s T20 World Cup Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe and went for his father’s last rites before rejoining the team ahead of the all-important clash in Kolkata.
After addressing Rinku, Gambhir went on to speak to the whole Indian team, urging the players to enjoy themselves in a high-stakes game.
“Guys, there is pressure. One thing is very clear: make sure that we don’t hide away from the pressure. We embrace it. We face it. And if at any time we feel we’re under pressure, make sure we take the positive move. Enjoy playing this game,” said Gambhir in a video released by the BCCI.
“This is what you play this game for, this sport for. This is what you’ve played all your life for – games like this at home, a knockout kind of a game. So make sure we go out there excited, not under pressure at any time for the next 40 overs. If you feel the pressure, make sure we take the positive move. Be brave. Be courageous. Enjoy, enjoy playing for the country, and, most importantly, enjoy playing for each other. Good luck,” he added.
India defeated West Indies by five wickets, riding on Sanju Samson’s sensational 97-run knock, which also helped the side record their highest successful run chase in the T20 World Cups. India will now take on England in the semifinal in Mumbai on Thursday.
