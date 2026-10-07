Gautam Gambhir lauds Ajit Agarkar: ‘3 ICC trophies…testimony of your conviction’

Ajit Agarkar’s tenure as chief selector at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been quite a mixed one. He won silverware but also drew heavy criticism for the tough calls he made. Taking the reins in July 2023, Agarkar’s tenure officially ended on Tuesday, with the BCCI calling for applications. Head coach Gautam Gambhir lauded Agarkar and praised his conviction.

“Dear Ajit Bhai, an absolute honour to work with you. Those 3 ICC trophies are a testimony of your conviction: Team first & Team ahead, always… I must say, History will be kinder to you. Thank you for everything. My heartfelt wishes for your future endeavours !!,” Gambhir wrote on X (formerly Twitter).