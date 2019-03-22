Toggle Menu
Gautam Gambhir joins BJP: Here’s how sports fraternity reacted to ithttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/gautam-gambhir-joins-bjp-politics-twitter-reactions-5638017/

Gautam Gambhir joins BJP: Here’s how sports fraternity reacted to it

Gautam Gambhir joined BJP ahead of the upcoming polls, in the presence of Union Ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad. He also met with the party president Amit Shah in the capital city.

Gautam Gambhir
Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has joined politics. (Source: Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

After denying rumours in the past, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Friday announced that he was joining the BJP. The left-handed batsman joined BJP ahead of the upcoming polls, in the presence of Union Ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad. He also met with the party president Amit Shah.

Speaking at the event, the 37-year-old said: “I am joining this party(BJP) because I am inspired by PM Narendra Modi’s vision. I am honoured to get the opportunity to join this platform.”

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to the announcement:

Gambhir made his international debut for India in April 2003 in an ODI against Bangladesh and went on to play 147 ODIs for the side. The left-handed batsman also played 58 Tests in which he scored nine tons and 22 fifties. The 37-year-old announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in December last year after Delhi’s Ranji Trophy clash against Andhra Pradesh.

Don't Miss
Before NZ shooting, visitors from India nearly doubled in four years
J-K: Soldier killed in Pakistan ceasefire violation in Rajouri district

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 PAK vs AUS 1st ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI?
2 Christchurch shooting: NZ sports minister hopes Bangladesh cricket team returns to country in future
3 India, England favourites to win ICC World Cup 2019, says Glenn McGrath