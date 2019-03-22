Gautam Gambhir joins BJP: Here’s how sports fraternity reacted to it

After denying rumours in the past, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Friday announced that he was joining the BJP. The left-handed batsman joined BJP ahead of the upcoming polls, in the presence of Union Ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad. He also met with the party president Amit Shah.

Delhi: Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir meets Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah. He joined the party in the presence of Union Ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad today. pic.twitter.com/jEWTkYrwfw — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2019

Speaking at the event, the 37-year-old said: “I am joining this party(BJP) because I am inspired by PM Narendra Modi’s vision. I am honoured to get the opportunity to join this platform.”

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to the announcement:

Congrats @GautamGambhir. Wishing you the best in this new innings too. May your passion and honesty lead you to greater success @BJP4India. — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) March 22, 2019

Wish you well @GautamGambhir. Politics needs honest, committed people. Much as I admired your first innings, I hope your second innings is even better. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 22, 2019

Gambhir made his international debut for India in April 2003 in an ODI against Bangladesh and went on to play 147 ODIs for the side. The left-handed batsman also played 58 Tests in which he scored nine tons and 22 fifties. The 37-year-old announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in December last year after Delhi’s Ranji Trophy clash against Andhra Pradesh.