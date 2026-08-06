‘Come 15th, we’ll be ready with every answer’: Gambhir ahead of SL Tests

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With India’s Test form suffering a noticeable dip, head coach Gautam Gambhir asserted that the team will be ready with all the answers once the 2-Test series with Sri Lanka kicks off on August 15.
“We know what’s in front of us, we know what we are playing for. We can do the volume, we can push our limits, we can tick all the boxes. Come 15th morning (August 15), whether we are batting first, whether we are bowling first, we’re absolutely ready with every answer, every question that’s thrown at us, and every answer we are ready to give. So make sure we tick all the boxes from now on,” Gambhir said in the video shared by BCCI on social media.
In a short address to the team before a practice session here, Gambhir also welcomed the new entrants — spin-bowling all-rounder Saransh Jain and pacer Auqib Nabi.
The focus shifts to Test Cricket 🏏
Welcoming new additions to the squad as #TeamIndia begin the preparations in Colombo 🏟️
WATCH 🎥🔽 #SLvIND https://t.co/Q2IvHhneDA
— BCCI (@BCCI) August 6, 2026
Saransh has been picked in the squad on the basis of his consistently fine run for Madhya Pradesh in the domestic circuit. Nabi is in to replace an injured Jasprit Bumrah. He played a stellar role in J&K’s maiden title-winning run in Ranji Trophy last season.
“We’ve got a couple of new guys in. To start with, Saransh, congratulations. You’ve worked extremely hard to be here,” Gambhir said welcoming the 33-year-old late bloomer.
“Make sure that you make your family and your country proud, whenever you get that opportunity.
“Secondly, I want to congratulate Auqib. You had a phenomenal last season, made J&K win the Ranji Trophy, which is a great achievement. Congratulations once again,” he added.
The first match of the series will be played in Galle from August 15 while the second game will be held in Colombo from August 23. It would be India’s first ICC World Test Championship assignment since the disastrous 0-2 home defeat to South Africa in December last year.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.