‘Come 15th, we’ll be ready with every answer’: Gambhir ahead of SL Tests

With India’s Test form suffering a noticeable dip, head coach Gautam Gambhir asserted that the team will be ready with all the answers once the 2-Test series with Sri Lanka kicks off on August 15.

“We know what’s in front of us, we know what we are playing for. We can do the volume, we can push our limits, we can tick all the boxes. Come 15th morning (August 15), whether we are batting first, whether we are bowling first, we’re absolutely ready with every answer, every question that’s thrown at us, and every answer we are ready to give. So make sure we tick all the boxes from now on,” Gambhir said in the video shared by BCCI on social media.