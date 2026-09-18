Growing injury list becoming a problem for India, admits Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir Head Coach of India and Sitanshu Kotak batting Coach of India during a training session at the Galle International Stadium, Galle, Sri Lanka on August 14, 2026. Photo by Pankaj Nangia / CREIMAS for BCCI

Even in a series where almost everything went right for the Indian men’s cricket team, something still went wrong. India completed a 3-0 clean sweep of the recently concluded three-match T20I series against Afghanistan with relative ease. Amid the many positives to emerge from the series, however, the team management will be particularly concerned about the injury sustained by Varun Chakaravarthy.

Having only just returned from the hamstring injury he suffered against England in July, Varun was troubled by what the BCCI described as a “sudden-onset discomfort in his left lateral abdominal region” during the first T20I. He was subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the series, as well as the Asian Games.