ICC’s pink ball trial for day Tests: ‘I love that,’ says Gautam Gambhir

The ICC’s decision to allow pink balls during day Tests was welcomed by India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Friday who said it would give an opportunity for teams to get results in matches affected by the weather.

“I love that. The reason is because I always believe that if there’s an opportunity to get a result, you should always have that opportunity,” Gambhir said on the eve of the one-off Test against Afghanistan.

“Imagine if you are playing the last Test match before the World Test Championship final and you have the chance to win that Test match and qualify. Because of bad light it’s not happening. I am all for it if there is an opportunity to get the result and both the teams agree to it,” he added.