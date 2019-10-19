Gautam Gambhir helps Pakistani girl get medical visa for India

Gautam Gambhir, former India cricketer and current Member of Parliament, has arranged for a six-year-old girl from Pakistan to get a medical visa for India.

The girl, Omaima Ali, and her parents will now be able to travel to India for a heart surgery to be performed on the girl. Gambhir had written to the External Affairs Ministry on October 1 for medical visas to be arranged for the family.

उस पार से एक नन्हे दिल ने दस्तक दी,

इस पार दिल ने सब सरहदें मिटा दी। उन नन्हे कदमों के साथ बहती हुई मीठी हवा भी आई है,

In a letter to Gambhir, which he shared on Twitter on Saturday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar communicated the Centre’s decision to grant medical visas to Omaima Ali and her parents.

“I have asked our High Commission in Islamabad to issue appropriate visas to Omaima Ali and her parents,” Mr Jaishankar wrote in a letter to Mr Gambhir.

Gambhir shared the letter with a couplet: “When a gentle heart approached us from the other side/ Our heart set aside all barriers and boundaries/ With her tiny feet, she also brings sweet air for us / It appears as if a daughter is visiting her home.”

Gambhir was quoted by ANI as saying: “I have always maintained one thing that I have problem with Pakistan govt, ISI & the terrorist outfits that are there in Pakistan, but if the 6-year-old girl can get treated in India, what better can happen.”