Gambhir puts his 2011 World Cup final photo as FB cover on Dhoni’s birthday, fans question timing

Gautam Gambhir played match-winning knocks in the finals of both India's World T20 win in 2007 and the ODI World Cup win in 2011. (Source: Reuters)

Indian cricket fans have questioned the timing of Gautam Gambhir changing his cover photo on Facebook. Gambhir put up a photo of his match-winning knock in the 2011 World Cup final on Wednesday. Fans have questioned whether this was done to deliberately coincide with MS Dhoni’s 40th birthday.

A slew of cricketers, including past and current, wished the legendary skipper through their social media handles, but Gambhir was not one of them.

Mentions about Gambhir on social media on Wednesday revolved around his Facebook cover photo change.

If you are going to be salty, be as salty as Gautam Gambhir…. Go big or go home… pic.twitter.com/IbWGscyCH4 — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) July 7, 2021

READ | Wishes pour in for MS Dhoni as the ‘Captain Cool’ turns 40

There were also some who remembered how crucial Gambhir’s contribution in the 2011 World Cup final was.

People think they are 🆒 when they troll Gambhir for his predictions,political matters and even when he change his so called Cover Picture,Seriously!?He is the legend of ICT and unsung hero of 2WCs. the thing is His DIRT on SHIRT is far better than ur whole career @GautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/5na50BtE2V — 𝙋raneeeeeeth💤 (@Ethan_Hunt41) July 7, 2021

Gambhir had been one of the chief architects of India’s triumph over Sri Lanka a decade ago at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, when he played one of the most important knocks of his career – a 122-ball 97 – that helped India lift the World Cup after a wait of 28 years.

MS Dhoni’s unbeaten 91 and his six off Nuwan Kulasekara which were the winning runs have become stuff of legend in Indian cricket, while Gambhir’s 97 has been considered to be one of the most underrated knocks.