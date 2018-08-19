Follow Us:
Sunday, August 19, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Gautam Gambhir to contest Delhi elections on BJP ticket: Report

Gautam Gambhir is all set to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and contest in the next general elections from Delhi, if reports are to be believed.

By: Sports Desk | Published: August 19, 2018 5:51:08 pm
Gautam Gambhir is reportedly contesting in the next general elections on BJP’s ticket.
According to a report by Dainik Jagaran, BJP, who have not come to power in Delhi for a long time, is eager to give a ticket to veteran Indian batsman to restore their image and power in the capital city. Currently, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)  is ruling in the state.

Gambhir will not be the first athlete of his ranks to join politics after a career in cricket. He will be following Navjot Singh Sidhu, Mohammad Kaif, Praveen Kumar, Vinod Kambli and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi to name a few who have done moved to politics from cricket in the past.

While the Delhi-based southpaw has not featured in limited overs since 2012, Gambhir last represented the country in Test cricket in 2016 against England. The 36-year old has scored 4,154 in 58 Tests and 5,238 runs in 147 ODIs. He was instrumental in helping India win T20I World Cup 2007 and World Cup 2011.

He has also led his previous team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to two Indian Premier League (IPL) titles. He led Delhi Daredevils in the last season but stepped down from his position as captain after repeated losses.

