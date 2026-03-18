When Gautam Gambhir dismissed AB de Villiers vs Suresh Raina in IPL debate: ‘No comparison, Raina hands down’

There is a perennial debate among cricket fans about who is the greater player in Indian Premier League history – Mr IPL Suresh Raina or Mr 360° AB de Villiers. While fanbases continue to duel over making their favourite cricketer come out on top in a head-to-head comparison, there was once a verdict from Gautam Gambhir that stirred up the cricketing world and raised eyebrows. The current India head coach had famously dismissed any comparison between the two, calling Raina the undisputed winner based on trophies won.

Gambhir had argued that de Villiers, despite his individual brilliance, has no major silverware to show for his efforts, whereas Raina was an influential figure in Chennai Super Kings’ multiple title-winning campaigns.

He had said, “What are the parameters? AB de Villiers didn’t win anything in his career. He didn’t win anything. Neither did he win the IPL nor any ICC events. Suresh Raina played his entire cricket at Chepauk (Chennai). AB de Villiers played one or two years in Delhi and then at Chinnaswamy (Bengaluru). Flat wicket, small ground. Suresh Raina played in Chepauk and won four titles.”

‘No comparison, Raina hands down’

Raina played for CSK, whereas de Villiers represented the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the majority of his career. Raina has also led Gujarat Lions, while the South African played for the Delhi Daredevils in the first two seasons of IPL before moving to RCB in 2011.

The comparison that ended way back in 2023 by the head coach of India. The best way to shut down ‘ABCD’ riders😭 https://t.co/gwRrMTopx4 pic.twitter.com/jxWRlMEB7t — Ayush (@7tillexistence) March 15, 2026

“I mean, there is no comparison for me. Suresh Raina hands down (the better player among the two). He plays on turning tracks, slow wickets. You play seven matches at Chepauk, one against KKR (in Kolkata) where the ball grips, one in Hyderabad (against Sunrisers Hyderabad) where the ball grips as well,” Gambhir had said on Star Sports a few years ago.

“If AB de Villiers plays in a small ground like Chinnaswamy Stadium for 8-10 years, any player might have the same strike rate or ability. So Suresh Raina, four IPL titles. Unfortunately, de Villiers only personal records,” he added.

In 157 matches for the Bangalore-based franchise, the former South Africa captain has 4,522 runs at a strike rate of 158.33. He is also the second-highest run-getter for RCB in IPL. Nicknamed Mr 360, de Villiers notched up two centuries and 37 half-centuries for RCB. De Villiers has scored 5,162 runs in 184 matches in the IPL.

Nicknamed Mr IPL, Raina is the all-time leading run-scorer for CSK, having scored 5,529 runs for the franchise.