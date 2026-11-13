No point sweeping it under the carpet: Gambhir ‘concerned’ after batting debacle

The Indian batting unit, featuring two of the seven leading run-scorers in ODI cricket, unravelled spectacularly at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday. Chasing a target of 334, India were bowled out for a paltry 89, their lowest total in 15 years, as the two-time 50-over world champions slumped to a 244-run defeat.

Matt Henry inflicted much of the damage, claiming three wickets in the space of the first over, with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer all departing for ducks. He eventually finished with six wickets. The capitulation followed another, albeit less catastrophic, batting collapse at Wellington six days earlier, when India lost seven wickets for 111 runs.

Fronting questions from the media in the aftermath of the defeat, head coach Gautam Gambhir made little attempt to play down the concerns surrounding his team’s batting.

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“There’s no point sweeping it under the carpet,” Gambhir said. “In fact, it wasn’t just this match. If you look back at the previous match too, there as well we were seven down for 111. So today we lost, which is why we are probably talking about it, that it was a huge defeat, no doubt about it — but in the previous match too, if you’re chasing 135 and you get seven down for 111, obviously there is a bit of a concern, because there is help for the bowlers here. So we have to be ready not only mentally, but from the skill point of view as well.”

With the 2027 World Cup in South Africa looming, Gambhir acknowledged that the conditions in New Zealand offered a glimpse of the challenges India could encounter at the tournament.

“You’re always concerned when you get bundled out for 90-odd. I think I will be concerned because obviously these are conditions which are going to be closest to what we might get during the World Cup. Because when you play in India, obviously we all know that there is hardly anything for the bowlers, but when you come in these conditions, you know that there is actually a good contest between bat and ball. I think the bigger concern is not the runs, it’s how quickly we got bundled out — I think around 26 or 27 overs. So hopefully we can try and rectify that as soon as possible.”

While Henry bowled six exceptional deliveries in the first over, three of them resulting in wickets, Gambhir was unwilling to entertain the notion of unplayable deliveries at the international level.

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“There are no unplayable deliveries, to be honest. In international cricket, you should be able to cope with any kind of deliveries. We know (how) the conditions are going to be in New Zealand where it’s going to seam with the new ball. We got that kind of help when we were bowling with the new ball as well. And obviously, he (Matt Henry) bowled some really good areas. So when he bowled those areas, we should have the ability to negate those first 10 overs, and we know that there’s always help in the first 10 overs, and when you lose three wickets in the first over, obviously, you’re very much behind the game.”

Despite the defeat, India retain a 2-1 lead in the series, with the final ODI scheduled to be played at the same venue on Sunday.