‘I don’t rate him’: Ex-India batter takes dig at Gambhir, questions T20I selections

Former India batter S Badrinath took a sly dig at head coach Gautam Gambhir after the national selection committee recently announced the T20I squad for the forthcoming three-match series against Afghanistan, starting September 13 in Delhi.

The 15-member squad marked a host of changes, with several first-choice players slated for a return from injury. This includes pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounders Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana, all of whom are yet to receive their fitness clearance from the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence.

Citing coach Gambhir’s preferences, Badrinath questioned the selections of Sundar and Reddy, who are yet to establish themselves in the format.