‘How you want to conduct yourself as a senior player’: Gambhir’s chat with Pant

India's Rishabh Pant during a practice session ahead of the first Test cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in New Chandigarh, Tuesday, June 2, 2026. (PTI Photo)

India assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate said that Rishabh Pant and Gautam Gambhir had a chat ahead of India’s one-off Test against Afghanistan, slated to start in Mullanpur on Saturday. Pant hasn’t been in the best of forms lately with the wicket-keeper batter’s manner of dismissals in the Test series against South Africa last year coming under scrutiny.

“I think he’s committed to playing a good role model and senior player. I actually heard him and Gauti (Gambhir’s nickname) having a chat around that yesterday. ‘How you want to conduct yourself as a senior player’, expanding to the communications or so, how you’re going to play,” Ten Doeschate said when asked how Pant was adjusting to the recent changes, including his removal from vice-captaincy.