Bishan Singh Bedi tried to get his undeserving son in Delhi team: Gautam Gambhir on Navdeep Saini row

Hours after Bishan Singh Bedi hit out at Gautam Gambhir saying “he can’t stoop to conquer”, the former Indian opener accused Bedi of having indulged in nepotism. Through a tweet, Gambhir laughed off Bedi’s comments and claimed that the former India skipper had tried to push his ‘undeserving’ son for selection in Delhi’s age-group teams.

He further stated that Chetan Chauhan had also tried to secure a berth for his nephew in the DDCA team. In his tweet, Gambhir also attached a PTI report from 2013, which stated that Bedi had written a letter to the board questioning Navdeep Saini’s selection for Delhi because he hailed from a different state – Haryana.

😂 @BishanBedi talking about “stooping to conquer” 😂,man who was pushing his undeserving son for selection or @ChetanChauhanCr bent on getting his nephew in DDCA team. Shame. Also reproducing Bedi’s comments on Navdeep in a protest letter of 2013. Read onhttps://t.co/hhwMDViipZ — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 4, 2019

The tweet comes after Bedi denied questioning Saini’s selection in the Delhi team.

Moments after Saini made a remarkable international debut against West Indies in the first T20I, Gambhir launched a scathing attack on Bedi and Chauhan for having tried to block the 26-year-old’s entry in the Delhi Ranji team six years ago.

The seamer, who dismissed Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer in his first over, went on to pick three wickets while giving away 17 runs in his four overs quota. Gambhir, taking a dig at the two former cricketers on Saturday, in a tweet said: “Kudos Navdeep Saini on ur India debut. U already have 2 wkts even before u have bowled-@BishanBedi & @ChetanChauhanCr. Their middle stumps are gone seeing debut of a player whose cricketing obituary they wrote even before he stepped on the field, shame!!!”

Bedi, in response claimed that he has never said anything negative about Navdeep Saini, while adding, he can’t stoop to conquer.

“I don’t believe that I have to stoop to conquer. I would rather not react to any comments on twitter. I have never said a negative thing about Navdeep Saini. Also I believe if someone has made it, it’s his credit not any Tom, Dick or Harry’s.”

Chetan Chauhan, also responding to the allegations labeled against him, in a tweet clarified that as per the rule approved by DDCA there is one year cooling period for players belonging to other states. He also urged Gambhir not to belittle others.

As per a report in PTI, both Bedi and Chauhan were DDCA members who did not approve of Gambhir’s move to bring in Haryana-born Saini in the Delhi Ranji Trophy team. They had then questioned how an ‘outsider’ could get into the Delhi team.

Both Gambhir and Bedi have shared past conflicts on various issues related to Delhi cricket and as per reports, the Indian opener was engaged in a heated argument with DDCA vice-president Chetan Chauhan pushing for Saini’s Delhi selection in 2013.