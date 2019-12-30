Gautam Gambhir approached to take over as DDCA President

Gautam Gambhir on his final day of professional cricket at Feroz Shah Kotla. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Gautam Gambhir on his final day of professional cricket at Feroz Shah Kotla. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir is likely to take over as the next president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) if everything goes according to plan.

The DDCA is expected to elect its next president by January 13 and the Lok Sabha member has been approached to succeed Rajat Sharma, who resigned from his post.

The association is currently in turmoil after it witnessed unprecedented scenes at its Annual General Meeting on Sunday when a scuffle broke out between members of rival factions. Amidst such a period of unrest, Gambhir, who has prior experience of working with Delhi cricket could well be the perfect fit for the role.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a source close to the development said that talks have begun with the former KKR captain.

“Gambhir has been requested from at least three quarters to take over,” the source said. “He is right now busy with his commitments but has shown interest in the talks we have had so far. It is still a long way to go.”

However, another official from the DDCA spoke to the website and pointed out that he can assume the role only when he leaves his MP’s post.

“He is a member of the parliament. So approaching him right now is out of the question. If he does want to contest the elections then he has to relinquish his office of MP first.”

The shocking event at the DDCA AGM was captured in a video, where DDCA joint-secretary Rajan Manchanda and media co-ordinator Maqsood Alam can be seen involved in fighting with other office-bearers.

Interestingly, after the event was over, the official Twitter handle of DDCA posted a message which read, “Thank you, members. The Board of Directors of the DDCA extends its sincere gratitude and thanks to all its esteemed members for having attended the AGM of the Company on a chilly and cold Sunday morning and having extended their wholehearted support and backing the Board’s vision and endeavour to take the Company to greater heights. Warmest regards.”

