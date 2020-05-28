‘MS Dhoni has earned the right to leave the game on his own terms’: Gary Kirsten

Former India skipper MS Dhoni with former coach Gary Kirsten during a practice session ahead of their 2011 World Cup match against England in Bangalore. (PTI/File Photo) Former India skipper MS Dhoni with former coach Gary Kirsten during a practice session ahead of their 2011 World Cup match against England in Bangalore. (PTI/File Photo)

Ever since India’s exit from the World Cup last year, questions have mounted regarding MS Dhoni’s future in the sport. The former India skipper had kept himself aloof from the sport since India’s semi-final defeat to New Zealand but was all set to return in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

However, with the indefinite postponement of the lucrative T20 league due to Covid-19 pandemic, the discussions regarding his future has once again crept up. Former India coach Gary Kirsten, who was part of the team that won the 2011 World Cup, feels Dhoni is one of the greatest cricketers of the modern era and no one can dictate when is the right time for the wicketkeeper-batsman to retire.

“MS (Dhoni) is an incredible cricketer. Intelligence, calmness, power, athleticism, speed and a match-winner separate him from others and puts him amongst the greatest sportsmen in the modern era,” Kirsten was quoted as saying by timesofindia.com.

“He (Dhoni) has earned the right to leave the game on his own terms and no one should dictate to him when that time is,” Kirsten added.

READ | ‘Why not try external substance on ball’: Bharat Arun

“Playing was more challenging. I loved coaching the Indian team. It was one of the great privileges of my life.”

While the cricketer chose to remain mum on this topic but #DhoniRetires started trending on Twitter on Wednesday. However, wife Sakshi cleared the air on the former Indian skipper’s future in the sport.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd