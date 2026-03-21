Gary Kirsten says he was not shocked to hear Pakistan cricketers were fined for under-performance at T20 World Cup

After he took over the Sri Lankan cricket team, Gary Kirsten has opened up about his short stint at the helm of Pakistan cricket team. He pointed out that there was a lot of “interference” in his five-months-long role with the Pakistan Cricket Board, although he did not reveal by whom. He also said that reports that Pakistan cricketers were fined by the PCB for their failure to make it to the semis of the T20 World Cup was not surprising.

“I’m not particularly shocked (by reports of Pakistan players being fined). For me, it’s just sad. I mean, those players are giving their all and I’ve got to know them well. You know, all of them. So I’ve got an emotional attachment to a lot of those guys. I saw them in Colombo and it was great connecting with them again. And they’re good guys. They want to do well for their country. So it’s never nice when you see that,” Kirsten said in an interview with BBC.