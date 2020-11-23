‘Best coach, mentor, big brother’: 2011 World Cup team members lead wishes for Gary Kirsten on his birthday

Gary Kisten being carried around the stadium for a victory lap after the 2011 World Cup final (BCCI)

Gary Kirsten, who turned 52 on Monday, received wishes on social media, with some of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning members leading the way.

Kirsten, after an illustrious career as a South African opener, attained legendary status in India after having coached the side that won the 2011 edition. Some of the members of that side — Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh — took to Twitter to send a message to their ‘best coach and mentor’.

Yuvraj wrote, “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @Gary_Kirsten – the best coach we played under! Someone who knew how to build a rock-solid team and bring out the best from each player on the park. Hope you’re doing good and staying safe. Have a great year ahead!”

Suresh Raina also passed on his wishes. He wrote, “To the best coach & a mentor, wishing you a very happy birthday @Gary_Kirsten. May you keep shining & keep inspiring us forever. Have an amazing day & years ahead.”

Harbhajan Singh chipped in: “Happy birthday legend,Best coach,mentor,big brother @Gary_Kirsten have a great year and life full of happiness.. love always..”

After the 2011 World Cup final, Kirsten had been carried around the ground by Raina, Virat Kohli and Yusuf Pathan. His time as India coach came to an end after the World Cup.

