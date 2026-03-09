Gary Kirsten appointed as Sri Lanka men’s team head coach

Kirsten coached India from 2008 to 2011, guiding them to the ODI World Cup in the last year of his tenure. (File/Sportzpics)

Sri Lanka on Monday appointed South Africa’s Gary Kirsten as the new head coach for their men’s team, replacing Sanath Jayasuriya. the board announced. “Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of former South African cricketer Gary Kirsten as the new head coach of the national men’s team, effective from 15 April,

2026,” the Sri Lanka Cricket Board posted on Instagram. His appointment with Sri Lanka Cricket will be for a two-year term ending on 14 April 2028,” the release added.

Among Kirsten’s primary responsibilities will be guiding the Sri Lanka National Men’s Team in its preparation and campaign for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027, which will be held in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. The appointment of the new head coach is part of Sri Lanka Cricket’s efforts to revamp the structure of the National High Performance Center.