Gary Kirsten applies for head coach of Indian women’s cricket team: Report

Former South African cricketer Gary Kirsten has applied for the position of head coach of the Indian women’s team, according to media reports. Kirsten, who has played for and coached South Africa and has been India’s 2011 World Cup winning coach, has reportedly sent his application and is set to appear in front of the three-member ad hoc panel set up by BCCI.

A report by Times of India claimed that Kirtsten applied after making an enquiry on the vacant post before sending his application. The report further said that even Kings XI coach Mike Hesson had made an enquiry for the post of women’s head coach.

Kirsten, who coached MS Dhoni-led side to World Cup title in 2011, is now key candidate for the post. Other applicants include Atul Bedade, David Johnson, Rakesh Sharma, Manoj Prabhakar, Owais Shah, Herschelle Gibbs, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Dominic Thornely, Gargi Banerjee, Vidyuth Jaisimha, Ramesh Powar, Colin Siller and Dav Whatmore.

The BCCI has formed an ad-hoc panel comprising of former India cricketers Shantha Rangaswamy, Kapil Dev and Anshuman Gaekwad to pick up a new head coach for the Indian women cricket team. The BCCI is expected to name the new coach before the New Zealand tour begins on January 24. The tour comprises three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals.

Powar, whose controversial stint ended last month, was appointed in August as the coach of women’s team after Tushar Arothe quit following differences with the senior players over training methods. But he was later accused by senior player Mithali Raj for being biased against her and not including her in the squad despite being fit.