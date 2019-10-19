‘Ganguly’s ascension good, but don’t expect breakthrough in Indo-Pak ties’

Sourav Ganguly becoming the BCCI president is good news for world cricket, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani feels.

“He (Ganguly) has been involved with Bengal cricket for some time now. And he is a highly respected player, very good cricket mind. So it can only be good for cricket, not only for India but for world cricket to have a voice of his calibre in the ICC,” Mani told The Indian Express.

Low expectations

Asked if the PCB has any expectations from the BCCI, with the former India captain taking charge, he said: “No. It’s for the BCCI what they want to do. Sourav has already said very clearly that this is a decision that the Indian government seems to control. It’s very unfortunate for me that the government interferes in sports like this. But we have to respect that, as that’s what the BCCI wants. We do not have that sort of political interference in Pakistan.”

India-Pakistan bilateral cricket ties are frozen for over six years now. The last time a bilateral series took place was in 2012-13, when Pakistan crossed the border to play two T20 Internationals and three ODIs.

On Thursday, Ganguly addressed the issue of India-Pakistan bilateral cricket, saying it is subject to approval from the Prime Ministers of both countries. “Of course we have (to take permission), because international exposure (tours) is all through governments. So we don’t have an answer to that question,” Ganguly had said.

Despite cross-border tension and the often strained political ties, the BCCI and PCB have shared a good rapport over the years. That, however, got affected after Committee of Administrators (CoA) head Vinod Rai called for Pakistan’s isolation in world cricket in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack. But the arch rivals met in a World Cup group game in Manchester that India won comfortably.