Saturday, January 01, 2022
Ganguly had tested positive for delta plus variant of COVID-19: Hospital

By: PTI |
January 1, 2022 9:22:17 pm
"Ganguly's samples tested positive for the Delta plus variant. We are treating him for that," the official said. (File)

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had tested positive for the delta plus variant of COVID-19 but was discharged after four days of hospitalisation as the infection was not severe and could be managed in home isolation, a hospital official said on Saturday.

Though the former India captain has not been infected with the Omicron variant, his samples taken two days back returned positive for the Delta plus variant of the COVID-19.

“Ganguly’s samples tested positive for the Delta plus variant. We are treating him for that,” the official said.

Ganguly, who was discharged on Friday after testing negative for the Omicron variant, will remain in home isolation for the next fortnight under doctors’ supervision, he said.

The 49-year-old was rushed to the Woodlands Multispeciality hospital on Monday night as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test came positive for COVID-19.

Ganguly received “Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy” after admission.

He was admitted to hospital twice earlier this year and underwent emergency angioplasty after having complained of cardiac issues.

His elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested positive for COVID-19 early this year.

