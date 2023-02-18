‘This is your third tour and you’ve been playing in IPL for 15 years’: Gambhir slams Warner

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir slammed Australia opener David Warner following his string of low scores in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series.

Warner, who was dismissed for 15 by Shami on Day 1 of the 2nd Test, had scored 1 and 10 in the Nagpur Test last week.

The dismissal also continued Warner’s struggle in India, where he managed only 414 runs in 19 innings at just 21.78.

This led to Gambhir slamming the opener and questioning his technique despite his third tour to India.

“There is no doubt that if you see this innings from Warner, he was clearly struggling. It was not only against Ashwin, who has an amazing record against him, but also against Mohammed Siraj and Mohammad Shami. This is your third tour and you have been playing in the IPL for 15 years,” said Gambhir on Star Sports.

“It is not that the conditions were very different. The Indian batters go to Australia just 15 days before the Tests, get to play one practice match, and you have played a lot in India and despite that, you have such numbers,” he added.

“When you rate Indian batters based on their performances when they go to Australia, if you rate David Warner’s performances similarly, he has struggled a lot in both India and England in Test cricket. He has not liked playing Test cricket in both England and India, so we shouldn’t say that he is an amazing batter. He is an amazing batter only in Australian conditions and nowhere else outside,” he said.

Advertisement

Warner will play no further part in the second Test against India after suffering a concussion when he was struck in the head while batting on day one, the team said on Saturday.

The tourists, who suffered a heavy defeat in the opening test and were dismissed for 263 in their first innings on Friday, will bring Matt Renshaw into the team as a concussion substitute.

Warner faced a bouncer barrage from India seamer Mohammed Siraj and was hit twice – once on his arm and then on his helmet – needing medical assistance.

Advertisement

The left-hander scored 15 before Mohammed Shami dismissed him caught behind to end his struggles after a harrowing day for the left-handed batsman.