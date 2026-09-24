Gambhir on dropping Samson for Sooryavanshi: ‘…Only night I could not sleep’

While one is a teenage sensation, the other is a batter in red-hot form. Indian Head Coach made the difficult call to bring in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi instead of Sanju Samson. Speaking to JioStar ahead of the series against the West Indies, Gambhir revealed that it was one of the hardest choices he had to make as an Indian coach.

“In two years of my journey, that was the only night I could not sleep and I told this to Sanju because I knew that it was probably the toughest decision in my coaching tenure in the T20 format—to leave out someone who was Player of the Tournament after only three or four games. The reason was probably that Vaibhav was in that kind of form as well, and we had to win the series,” Gambhir said.